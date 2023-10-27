TTD SWUF leaders seek increase in Brahmotsavam Bahumanam

Tirupati: A delegation TTD Staff and Workers United Front (SWUF) urged Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy to enhance Brahmotsavam Bahumanam, an incentive given to the TTD employees and provide house sites to the retired employees also.

SWUF leaders, including honorary president G Venkatesh, general

secretary K Gunasekhar and other leaders submitted a memorandum on the demands of the employees, to the EO here on Thursday.

They requested EO Dharma Reddy to increase Brahmotsavam Bahumanam to Rs 16,000 to regular employees and to Rs 10,000 to contract and outsourcing employees. They also sought the EO to submit a proposal to the TrustBboard for approval for 10 per cent enhancement of Brahmotsavam Bahumanam annually.

SWUF leaders also requested the EO to take steps for fixing the rate to the house sites allotted to TTD employees in Vadamalapeta mandal and issue orders for the registration of the sites; to take required steps for promotions without any delay and fill the vacancies arising out of the promotion, with the eligible employees’ children on compassionate grounds.

EO Dharma Reddy assured the employees leaders that he will place all

their demands before the Trust Board to take a decision.

He informed that 250 acre site was identified in Vadamalapeta mandal to allot house sites to retired employees also.

SWUF leader Nainaru Padmanabham, Srilakshmi and Adilakshmi were among those, who met the EO.