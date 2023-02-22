TTD team visits Pune dairy on study tour

Tirupati: A team of TTD officials led by JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi on Tuesday made a study visit to Parag Dairy, near Pune, Maharashtra which is a top player in the Milk Dairy industry and established in 1992.

The study was part of TTD efforts to expand its dairy attached to SV Gosamrakshanasala, in all aspects more so milk production wise to fulfill the daily requirement of its temples including the famed temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

They have studied the dairy farm housing the high yielding milch (cow) animals in Parag which has the highest number of productive cows in the country, and also the technology deployed in the dairy farm and its infrastructure which saw the company make a name for itself in the list of top suppliers of milk products.

The JEO requested the Parag management to send a detailed report on their dairy industry which is second largest in the country to TTD for study, to which they agreed to send as soon as possible.

It may be noted here that the TTD management as part of its expansion of its dairy for increasing milk, butter and ghee production already took up many steps including adopting embryo transfer for increasing the high yielding cows, setting up a ghee unit, inducting high yielding desi cow of various species in its Gosamrakshana Sala and better maintenance of the Gosala in Tirupati.

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, dairy farm director Dr Harnath Reddy and Veterinary University extension director Dr Venkata Naidu were the other members in the study team who visited the Pune dairy farm.