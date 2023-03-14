TTD temple at Rushikonda completes a year

Visakhapatnam: Marking the first anniversary of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Rushikonda, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi performed special rituals here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi said the temple drew a large number of devotees within a short period. He mentioned that the pleasant atmosphere at the temple is an added advantage for the devotees frequenting the temple at Rushikonda hills.

About 2,000 to 15,000 devotees frequent the shrine to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara on a daily basis.

Describing Visakhapatnam as the most beautiful city in the country, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the temple run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Rushikonda will be an added temple tourism spot in Visakhapatnam. "Set amid beach view, the temple has become the most sought-after shrine among the devotees," the TTD Chairman mentioned.