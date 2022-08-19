TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens for September month on August 22

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that the online quota of Angapradakshina tokens for the month of September will be released on 22nd of this month. It said that the tokens will be available online at 9 am on 22nd. However, officials said that the Angapradakshina tokens will be cancelled during the Brahmotsavam (from 27 to 30) in the month of September. TTD suggested that devotees should take note of this and book tokens online.



On the other hand, on Thursday, TTD released tickets for special darshans tokens. The quota for the month of October was made available on the website at 9 am. The TTD has announced that there will be no Sarvadarshans during the annual Brahmotsavam.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has reduced a bit and are waiting in 25 compartments, which will take 6 hours for completion of darshans. TTD said that it has grossed the total income of Rs.4.53 crores yesterday.