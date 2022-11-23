TTD to release December quota darshan tokens for elderly, disabled on November 24

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that the darshan tokens for physically challenged, elderly quota will be released on Thursday, November 24. It said that free special darshan tickets will be released online on 24th of this month at 10 am so that the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases to visit Tirumala temple.



TTD officials suggested that the devotees should keep this in mind and book the tickets on the official website of TTD. In this regard, it has been warned to be alert with fake websites. Meanwhile, TTD is making special arrangements for the elderly, disabled and parents of children under 5 years of age who come for darshan by providing special darshan for two days in every month.

On the other hand, the officials said that the used gunny bags and tins accumulated in TTD will be auctioned on December 1 and 2. It has been suggested that the auction will be held at the office of the Marketing Department at Harekrishna Road, Tirupati, and those interested can get the tender schedule by paying Rs.590. Meanwhile, the number of devotees in Tirumala is increasing and it would take about 30 hours to visit Tirumala Sarvadarshan.