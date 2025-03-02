TTD to release local darshan quota tokens for March today

Live
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board is set to issue local darshan quota tokens today, March 2, as part of its monthly initiative to provide locals with the opportunity for darshan on the first Tuesday of every month.
Tokens for Srivari darshan will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at designated counters located in the Mahathi Auditorium and Balaji Nagar Community Hall, starting from 5 am.
TTD has urged local residents from Tirupati Urban, Rural, Chandragiri, and Renigunta mandals to bring their Aadhaar cards to obtain the tokens for Swami's darshan.
