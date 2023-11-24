TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan quota tickets for February, 2024 today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday will release the quota of Rs.300 special entrance darshan tickets for the month of February 2024 online at 10 am. Similarly, accomodation quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online at 3 PM on the same day. Keeping this in mind, TTD has requested the devotees to book darshan tickets and rooms in advance on the official website www.tirumala.org .



TTD will also release online the Srivari Seva slots for Rathasaptami to be held on February 16, 2024 on Monday at 10 AM. Only those with age limit of 18 to 50 years are eligible to book these slots. Srivari Seva and Navaneetha Seva quota for the months of January and February 2024 will be released at 12 noon on the same day for voluntary service to devotees in Tirumala and Tirupati.

Also, TTD will release Parakamani Seva Quota at 3 PM on the same day. Devotees can book these services on the website www.tirumala.org. Meanwhile, TTD cancelled break darshans in Tirumala Srivari temple on 27th of this month due to administrative reasons.