TTD to release Tirumala darshan tickets for elderly and physical challenged today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release the tickets for the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill for Tirumala darshans. The special darshan quota for April will be released online at TTD at 11 a.m. today. It is learned that the release of tokens has been postponed to April 8 instead of April 1 due to a technical glitch in the software.



The tickets will be issued at the rate of 1000 tokens per day, which will be allowed from April 9th. It is known that in the wake of the covid cases declining, TTD revived the darshan of the elderly and the paralyzed after two years.

However, they are allowed to take darshans through the physically challenged queue line every morning at 10 am. However, the darshans will be at 3 pm on Friday. TTD officials have appealed to the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill to take note of the matter and book tickets online.