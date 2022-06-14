TTD to revive Akhanda Harinama Sankeerthana soon: EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirupati : TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Monday said that TTD will strive to preserve folk arts as part of its agenda to promote Sanathana Hindu Dharma.

Speaking after an interaction with folk artists at Sri Padmavati Rest House, the TTD EO said the Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana programme at Tirumala suspended due to Covid will be revived soon.

An online app will be introduced to facilitate all bhajan teams and artists to apply and given time slots. The selected artists travel fare will be directly credited to their accounts to avert malpractices. Among others, the Bhajan artists will be provided bhajan materials in addition to Srivari darshan, Anna Prasadam and accommodation as in past. They will also be provided an opportunity to perform festivals in TTD temples in the districts.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Dharmic Projects in charge Vijayasaradhi, folk art artists sangam leaders K Murali and Jaganmohan Rao were present.