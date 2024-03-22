TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy attends meeting with pastors

In a gesture of unity and support for the Christian community, TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy announced that they are standing by all communities in the Chandragiri constituency. He highlighted a special initiative taken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the upliftment of Christians.

A spiritual meeting of Mandal Christian Presidents at the Chandragiri St. Paul Church was held, where MLA Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was the chief guest. He stated that pastors across the state are being honored with a monthly honorarium of Rs. 5000 in cash, along with other facilities such as space for graveyards, committee halls, and welfare schemes.

Additionally, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy revealed that he is personally providing assistance to Christians in the constituency, including the provision of mic sets worth Rs. 30 thousand to churches, honorarium for pastors, and Christmas gifts every year.

Furthermore, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy promised to work towards establishing a committee hall and a graveyard in every mandal center, emphasizing the importance of continuing welfare initiatives by re-electing CM Jagananna.

YSRCP Tirupati District Christian Minority Cell President Bullet Pal Raju praised CM Jagan for his unprecedented support to Christians, while MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy assured complete support to the community. The attendees expressed confidence that Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, son of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Chandragiri YSRCP MLA candidate, will win with a significant majority in the upcoming elections.

The program concluded with Church Father Chevireddy blessing Mohit Reddy and honoring him with Gaja Mala. Church pastors and other community members were in attendance at the event.