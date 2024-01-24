TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy calls people to re-elect YS Jagan as CM

The YSRCP Chandragiri Constituency Co-ordinator and TUDA Chairman, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, has expressed his support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's efforts in implementing public welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh. He called on people to reelect CM Jaganmohan Reddy in order to continue these welfare programs.

He said "why AP Needs Jagan" program was successfully conducted in Pakala Mandal, and received a great response from the public. Mohit Reddy visited several panchayats and was warmly welcomed by the people. He unveiled the Board of Development and Welfare Schemes, as well as the YSRCP flag. The event also included dinner bojans organized in the respective panchayats.

Delete Edit

During his speech, Mohit Reddy praised CM Jaganmohan Reddy for providing financial security to the poor and weaker sections through schemes such as Amma Odi, Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, and Nadu Nadu. He highlighted the development of villages with new roads and village secretariat buildings. Mohit Reddy stated that MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is following in the footsteps of the CM and is dedicated to developing the Chandragiri constituency. He emphasized his commitment to public service and requested blessings for the upcoming 2024 elections.



Several development projects are being implemented in the Gadanki, Linganapally, K. Vaddepalli, and Irangaripally panchayats in Pakala Mandal. Funds have been allocated for these projects, and additional funds will be provided for surplus works. The program was attended by MPPs, Sarpanchs, MPTCs, and other party members.