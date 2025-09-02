TUDA chief announces launching of ‘Operation Swarna’

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy on Monday has announced a special initiative named ‘Operation Swarna’ to cleanse and protect the holy Swarnamukhi River. He alleged that during the previous YSRCP government, large-scale encroachments took place along the 130 km river stretch, with buffer zone lands grabbed and sold illegally. He warned that criminal action will be taken against those, who sold lands inside the river buffer zone.

The Chairman stated that vigilance department has completed its probe into the misuse of TUDA funds and the use of TUDA vehicles in liquor scam, and a report has been submitted to the government. “From Xerox bills to airline tickets, every single transaction turned out to be corruption,” he remarked.

Highlighting reforms, Reddy said that in just 100 days of taking charge, many initiatives were launched. The long-pending Shettipalli land dispute is closeto resolution, while the TUDA Towers project will be completed by June next year. Training programmes were held for panchayat secretaries and officials, and the innovative ‘“A Day with TUDA Chairman’ programme has been successfully rolled out across the constituencies.

Despite lack of funds, TUDA is planning to mobilise resources through TUDA lands. Star hotels have already received approvals in Tirupati, and investors are being urged to come forward. He also credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Narayana for their full support, assuring that with their encouragement, TUDA will achieve greater growth and development.