TUDA plots are affordable: Chairman Divakar

Tirupati: TUDA chairman Divakar Reddy said that the plots provided by TUDA in Padmavathi Layout in Surappakasam will fulfill the dreams of the people to have own house. As many as 270 plots are available at an affordable price in Padmavathi Layout Surappakasam in Tirupati rural.

He said adding that the layout is also having all the basic facilities including internal roads, electrical lights and also 4-line roads linking the highway.

Reddy along with TUDA officials on Tuesday visited the Padmavathi Layout of Surappakasam in Renigunta mandal. TUDA secretary Srikanth, Land Acquisition Officer Sujana, SE Krishna Reddy, Chief Planning Officer Devi Kumari, Joint Planning Officer Vasudeva Reddy, EE Raveendra and Naresh were present.