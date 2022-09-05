Tumuluri draws 3D portrait of Dr Sarvepalli

Tirumalagiri (NTR District): Mandal Parishad Primary School at Tirumalagiri in Jaggaiahpet mandal Headmaster Tumuluri Prasad Babu has drawn the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 'Analytical Cubism' style of art.

Prasad Babu said that the Analytical Cubism was ushered by Spanish painter sculptor Pablo Picasso in the early 20th century. "Picasso disassembled a human figure into a series of flat transparent geometric plates that overlap and intersect at various angles. The same style of art was used here to draw the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan," he said.

Prasad's name already entered the Telugu Book of Records for drawing the portrait of

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar with English alphabets and the portrait of Telugu Thalli with Telugu alphabets.

The headmaster said that he encouraged students and giving them training in this art. In order to develop creativity and interest about fine arts among children, this portrait was drawn, he said.

Referring to the style of Analytical Cubism, Prasad said that this portrait was drawn with 3D figures of prism, cubes, cuboids, spheres, cylinders, cone and 2D figures like square, rectangle and triangle using different colours in light and dark shades.

Mandal Education Officer D Ravindar, SMC chairman G Madhavi, several teachers and parents of the students appreciated Headmaster Prasad for the artwork on portrait.