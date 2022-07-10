Tungabhadra dam gets copious inflows

Anantapur: Tungabhadra dam received huge inflows of up to 1,00,000 cusecs of floodwater caused by heavy rains in Karnataka state. By Friday night dam received more than 1 lakh cusecs of water.

The upland areas of Karnataka ,including Shivamogga, Agumbe and Therdhahalle recorded heavy rains. Three days ago, the inflow into the dam was recorded at 34,075 cusecs and on Friday, it reached 75,562 cusecs. The total inflows recorded were 1,01,429 cusecs.

Presently, the dam has around 69 tmc ft of water. It is expected to cross 80 tmc by Sunday. Last year during the same period, the inflows were 35,250 cusecs. People in low-lying areas in the dam vicinity were being cleared and put on high alert. The TB dam authorities are expected to release water into HLC (high level canal) by July 12.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Kalava Sreenivasulu and other TDP leaders submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding the government take up HL canal repairs on a war footing before water could be released into HLC by TB dam authorities. He criticised the authorities for their lethargy in carrying iut repairs for which Rs.16 crores had been earmarked. He said that the contractor concerned did not come forward to execute repair works owing to lack of faith in the government that bills will be paid after executing works.