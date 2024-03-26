Turpu Kapus decry denial of tickets by alliance parties

Srikakulam: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is not giving priority to Turpu Kapu leaders and kept them away, alleged Turpu Kapu Welfare Association president Kanapaka Chowdari Naidu.

He along with leaders of the community N Janardhan Rao, P Satyannarayana, P RamiNaidu and V Kurma Rao was speaking at a press conference at Palakonda on Monday.

They said Turpu Kapus population is more than 35 lakh in Uttarandhra region, which they said, is largest chunk of voters. in the region. But TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is neglecting their leaders and not giving much priority to them. They reminded that they had demanded Srikakulam parliament ticket for Turpu Kapu leaders but the TDP allotted it to Polinati Velama community leader K Rammohan Naidu. This happened in other constituencies where Turpu Kapus are dominant among voters like Amadalavalasa and other places, they said.

They demanded the alliance to allot Assembly tickets to Turpu Kapus based on their population and voter strength, otherwise they will work out strategies to defeat candidates of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, they warned.