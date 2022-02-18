Two arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year old girl in Visakhapatnam

A young man raped a girl on Yarada hill in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night. According to Newport CI Ramu, a girl (14) from Pedagantyada mandal is studying in the ninth class. The girl got acquainted with Maddi Ganesh Reddy (19) from the same area.



Against this backdrop, the girl went with her sister to a party on Wednesday in Pedagantyada. After spending some time, the girl's older sister went home from there. The girl later went with Ganesh Reddy and spent some time. At around 9.30 pm, Ganesh phoned his uncle Gangavaram Raju, alias Mylapilli Raju alias Guitar Raju (26) and asked him to come.

The trio rode on a two-wheeler to the shores of Yarada. The two young men then drank alcohol. Of the two, Ganesh fell asleep under the influence of alcohol while Raju then raped the girl. The girl came down from the top of the hill and informed the police.

The Newport police arrived at the scene and took the two young men into custody. A case has been registered against duo. The girl was shifted to KGH for medical examination. Newport CI S Ramu said a case is registered being investigated as per the girl's complaint.