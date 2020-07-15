Two arrested in connection with Amaravati land irregularities in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The CID on Wednesday arrested two persons in the capital land scam that took place during the last government regime. The CID arrested a man named Suresh hails from Vijayawada who had bought the assigned lands.

He was arrested in connection with the illegal purchase of assigned lands cultivated by Dalits. Similarly, Tulluru retired tehsildar Sudhir Babu, who is facing several charges in the land records tampering case, was also arrested.

Sudhir Babu, who was the closest to the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP government, is facing charges of tampering the documents along with TDP leaders. It is learnt that the police have already arrested CRDA Nekkallu Deputy Collector Kanikella Madhuri in connection with creating irregularities and false records in Amaravati land pooling.