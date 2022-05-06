Two Covid -19 cases reported at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada

Two medical students of Rangaraya Medical College are affected by the Covid -19 and they are kept in quarantine in the Kakinada district. The inmates of the hostel and the other students in the hostel have become panicky and have been suffering from cough , cold and fever for the last two days. After receiving the information, the RMC authorities collected the swab samples from the students and sent them to the Government General Hospital (GGH-K) Kakinada. As per the final report from the GGH , they are declared to be Covid -19 positive. Some of the students of the college complained of fever, cough and cold on Wednesday. The RMC authorities conducted tests on them. The entire RMC hostel area is under high alert and students have become panicky with the reporting of Covid -19 cases.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. Meenakshi told " The Hans India" that two medco students from Rangaraya Medical College at Kakinada are tested Covid -19 positive and necessary steps are being taken to prevent further spread of Covid -19 in the surrounding areas. She said that 15 students with primary contact are tested and samples are sent to the Government General Hospital. She directed the authorities that the rest of the students should also be tested. However, she stated that the fourth wave has not yet entered the Kakinada district and opined that based on the reports necessary action would be taken.







The DMHO said that the students were affected with Covid -19 and however found to be healthy even though they are in quarantine. She said that necessary steps and precautions are being taken and nobody needs to worry about it and asserted that health assistants are monitoring the situation. She said that in the particular area where the patient is suffering from Covid -19 is sanitized and advised the people to follow the Covid -19 norms.

