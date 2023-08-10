  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two dead in private bus-lorry collision in Nellore

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a fatal road accident that occurred in Nellore district at Kagulapadu in Buchireddypalem mandal where a private bus and a lorry collided.

In a fatal road accident that occurred in Nellore district at Kagulapadu in Buchireddypalem mandal where a private bus and a lorry collided.

As a result of the collision, the front part of both vehicles were severely damaged. Tragically, both the lorry and bus drivers lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

The local residents and the police are currently working together to retrieve the bodies that are stuck in the cabin.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X