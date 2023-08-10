Two dead in private bus-lorry collision in Nellore

In a fatal road accident that occurred in Nellore district at Kagulapadu in Buchireddypalem mandal where a private bus and a lorry collided.

As a result of the collision, the front part of both vehicles were severely damaged. Tragically, both the lorry and bus drivers lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

The local residents and the police are currently working together to retrieve the bodies that are stuck in the cabin.