Two die, one critical after a gas leak at Pharma City

Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy, Parawada in Anakapalli, two died and one is said to be in critical condition following a gas leak at Sai Sreyas Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. At the time of incident three employees became unconscious after inhaling the gas. The deceased were identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar, safety manager from Telangana, and Saragadam Kumar, safety officer from Munagapaka. Meanwhile, another worker Baidu Baisal, a helper from Odisha, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary. Expressing shock over the incident, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari enquired about the health condition of the worker undergoing treatment. She called for a safety audit in industries so that recurrence of such accidents could be avoided. The BJP state president appealed to the state government to provide quality treatment to the victim. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha contacted district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the cause of the accident. The Home Minister assured that the government will extend support to the victims’ families.

Visiting the victim families, former minister Gudivada Amarnath expressed concern over recurring industrial accidents at the Pharma City. “In a series of accidents held in the recent past, many lives were lost.

The government should take steps to carry out safety audits at frequent intervals so that employees’ lives will be saved at least in future,” he commented, adding that the management and government should take the responsibility of extending all possible support to the victims’ families. Meanwhile, trade union leaders alleged that the management failed in following safety standards and demanded a compensation of Rs.1 crore for the families of the deceased.