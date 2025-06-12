Two die, one in critical condition after a gas leak at Pharma City, Parawada

Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy, Parawada in Anakapalli, two died and one is said to be in critical condition following a gas leak at Sai Sreyas Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

At the time of incident three employees became unconscious after inhaling the gas.

The deceased were identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar, safety manager from Telangana, and Saragadam Kumar, safety officer from Munagapaka. Meanwhile, another worker Baidu Baisal, a helper from Odisha, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, trade union leaders alleged that the management failed in following safety standards and demanded a compensation of Rs.1 crore for the families of the deceased.

