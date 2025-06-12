Live
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
- Lift Karnataka's Totapuri Mango Ban: Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM
Two die, one in critical condition after a gas leak at Pharma City, Parawada
Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy, Parawada in Anakapalli, two died and one is said to be in critical...
Anakapalli: In a tragic accident that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy, Parawada in Anakapalli, two died and one is said to be in critical condition following a gas leak at Sai Sreyas Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.
At the time of incident three employees became unconscious after inhaling the gas.
The deceased were identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar, safety manager from Telangana, and Saragadam Kumar, safety officer from Munagapaka. Meanwhile, another worker Baidu Baisal, a helper from Odisha, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The bodies of the deceased were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary.
Meanwhile, trade union leaders alleged that the management failed in following safety standards and demanded a compensation of Rs.1 crore for the families of the deceased.
(eom)