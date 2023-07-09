Two fishermen missing in the Bay of Bengal

Srikakulam: Two fishermen are missing in the Bay of Bengal at Bandaruvanipeta in Gara mandal and another three fishermen reached the shore safely. The incident occurred today noon.

According to marine police and sources from the village total five fishermen of Bandaruvanipeta village went into the sea for fish through their country made boat. It was tilted into the sea due strong tidel waves and the fishermen were pushed out of the boat. Three fishermen reached to the shore two were missing. Rescue operations are going on to trace the missing persons.