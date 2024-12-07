Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards

Anakapalli: Two gram panchayats from Anakapalli district have won National Panchayat Awards (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar – 2024), informed District Collector Vijaya Krishnan. The awards will be given at the National Gram Panchayat Awards presentation programme to be held in New Delhi on December 11.

Donivanilakshmipuram, Nayampudi Gram Panchayats from Nakkapalli mandal, Tagarampudi and Tummapala gram panchayats from Anakapalli mandal have been selected for the state level. Of which, two gram panchayats have been selected for the national award, the Collector informed.

Further, the district collector said that the Central government announced awards taking nine parameters into consideration. Nakkapalli mandal Nayampudi gram panchayat won the national award in the water supply department category, while Tagarampudi gram panchayat of Anakapalli mandal bagged the national award in the greenery and cleanliness category.

She stated that the Central government will provide a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the award-winning panchayat and funds will be used to provide basic amenities in the locality. She said it was a pride moment that four gram panchayats from Andhra Pradesh state have won national awards and of which, two are from Anakapalli district.

Achieving two National Gram Panchayat Awards in the same district is a great achievement,she opined. Collector appreciated zilla panchayat officer R Sireesha Rani for contributing significantly to the development of the gram panchayats and aiding in achieving awards. She also congratulated the staff, sarpanches and panchayat secretaries.

Collector encouraged the staff to work with the same spirit in future, help achieve more awards and make the district the first place in implementation of projects.