Two held, 31 stolen bikes recovered

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district police have apprehended two individuals involved in a series of motorcycle thefts and recovered 31 bikes worth Rs 16 lakh. Responding to a surge in motorcycle thefts within the Rajamahendravaram Prakash Nagar police station limits, East Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore and Central Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Ramesh Babu, initiated a specialised surveillance operation.

Inspector Bajilal of Prakash Nagar Police Station led the operation, which included SI S Siva Prasad, and Crime Party PCs K Pradeep Kumar, S Veerababu, and V Shiva Prasad.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Thurla Somayya, a resident of Marlamudi village, Nallajerla mandal, who confessed to stealing motorcycles across Rajahmundry, Korukonda, Nallajerla, Eluru, and Vijayawada over the past three months. Also arrested was Chirla Kishore, from Jagannadhapuram village, Nallajerla mandal, who admitted to purchasing the stolen bikes from Somayya. Investigations revealed that the recovered motorcycles were linked to cases registered at various police stations, including nine at Prakash Nagar, nine at Rajahmundry III Town, three at Rajahmundry I Town, two at Nallajerla, one at Korukonda, three at Eluru, and one in Vijayawada. SP Narasimha Kishore appreciated the staff for their exemplary work in recovering the stolen vehicles.