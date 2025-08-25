Live
- Optimistic about India-US trade negotiations: RBI Governor
- ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online
- SBI asks RBI to allow banks to finance acquisitions
- Two held in Delhi for opening fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
- MP Tejasvi Surya Compares Delhi Metro Minimal Hike to Bengaluru Metro Steep Fare
- Free English training held for teachers under FLN prog
- Vidya Sagar Hospital completes 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries
- India's hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034
- India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in same boat: PM Modi
- CPI leader clarifies, no political party behind case against Lulu Mall in Thrissur
Two held for transporting 10 kg of ganja
Visakhapatnam: Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted raids on various platforms in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.During the checks, the GRP team...
Visakhapatnam: Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted raids on various platforms in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
During the checks, the GRP team identified two persons carrying ganja with them. The two of them were said to be from Mysuru, Karnataka.
They were identified as Rasool and Saddique Hussain. They mentioned during investigation that they were travelling to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam.
GRP inspector Ch. Dananjaya Naidu along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including KTR Lakshmi, JK Meema, seized 10-kg of ganja from the two persons and arrested them.
The ganja seized was worth Rs.50,000. Speaking on the occasion, the GRP officials stated that the raids have been intensified in Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Simhachalam railway stations.