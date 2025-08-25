  • Menu
Two held for transporting 10 kg of ganja
Visakhapatnam: Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted raids on various platforms in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

During the checks, the GRP team identified two persons carrying ganja with them. The two of them were said to be from Mysuru, Karnataka.

They were identified as Rasool and Saddique Hussain. They mentioned during investigation that they were travelling to Bengaluru via Visakhapatnam.

GRP inspector Ch. Dananjaya Naidu along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including KTR Lakshmi, JK Meema, seized 10-kg of ganja from the two persons and arrested them.

The ganja seized was worth Rs.50,000. Speaking on the occasion, the GRP officials stated that the raids have been intensified in Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Simhachalam railway stations.

