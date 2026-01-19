Two held in battery theft cases

Kurnool: The Kurnool Fourth Town Police have arrested two youths in connection with a series of battery thefts reported from various parts of the city over the past month.

The accused were allegedly involved in stealing batteries fitted to parked auto-rickshaws, tractors, JCB machines, borewell vehicles and inverter systems in areas such as Santhosh Nagar, Udyog Nagar, Weaker Section Colony and NTR Buildings.

Following complaints from affected vehicle owners, the Fourth Town Police Station registered three separate cases and initiated an investigation.

As part of the probe, police teams analysed CCTV footage collected from the crime spots and surrounding areas. Based on the evidence gathered, the suspects were identified as Sudhakar (19) and Mahendra (19), residents of Chenchu Nagar in Kurnool. Acting on specific intelligence, the police kept surveillance on the movements of the accused and apprehended them near the Gooty Petrol Bunk.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to committing the thefts and disclosed that they had concealed the stolen batteries in a shed behind their residence, intending to sell them.

The police subsequently seized 11 stolen batteries in the presence of the accused.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Kurnool Fourth Town Circle Inspector BV Vikram Simha said the recovered batteries are valued at approximately Rs.1.5 lakh and will be returned to the respective complainants after due verification.

He added that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody and assured that the police will continue stringent action to curb property-related offences and maintain public safety in the city.