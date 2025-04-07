Live
Two Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident Near Payakaraopeta
Highlights
In a tragic road accident near Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district, two people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries when a van collided with a lorry from behind.
The incident occurred on Monday, reportedly due to overspeeding and low visibility. The van crashed into the rear of a stationary lorry, resulting in the immediate death of two occupants. The six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The victims have been identified as residents of Visakhapatnam. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. The mishap has once again raised concerns over road safety and the need for strict adherence to traffic regulations.
