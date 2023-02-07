Two labourers killed and several injured after tractor overturns in Tadepalligudem

Two women labourers were killed when the tractor overturned and ten other laborers and the driver were injured. The incident took place in Madhavaram, Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari district on Monday. According to the police report, Macharla Rama Rao of Apparaopeta village in the mandal took 12 labourers from the same village on his tractor to the Badava fields near Madhavaram Kothigunta. After finishing work in the afternoon, while taking them back to Apparaopet, the tractor lost control and overturned at the bank of the Kothigunta pond.



Female labourers Akumarthi Sujatha (46) and Paka Bharti (35) died in this accident. Driver Macharla Rama Rao, laborers Kota Simhachalam, Sheikh Mastan Bibi, Jonnada Sivaparvathi, Perumalla Nagalakshmi, Perumalla Kota Sathemma, Koila Nagajyoti, Perumalla Ramalakshmi, Taneti Varalakshmi, Madipalli Subrahmanyam and Midde Padma were injured. On receiving the information, Tehsildar YKV Apparao, Tadepalligudem town CI Nagaraju and Pentapadu CI G. Satyanarayana reached the spot and shifted the injured to Madhavaram PHC.

After first aid, he was sent to Trinity Hospital, Tadepalligudem. Tractor driver Rama Rao was taken to Saisanjeevani hospital. The dead bodies were taken to Tadepalligudem Area Government Hospital for post-mortem. Madhavaram and Apparaopeta villages were concerned by the accident.

AP State Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana visited the injured who are being treated at Trinity Hospital. The reasons for the accident were inquired and ordered Hospital doctors to provide better treatment to the victims. It has been announced that the deceased will be compensated in the form of insurance at the rate of Rs.5 lakh each.