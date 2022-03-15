Two leaders from AP join AAP

New Delhi: In a shot in the arm for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which has set its eyes on southern states, two leaders from BJP and Jana Sena Party joined the party here on Tuesday. Chinnam Rama Kotaiah, from BJP and Attili Raju, from Jana Sena, were welcomed into the party by AAP senior leader in-charge of southern states and MLA Somnath Bharti by offering them party caps and patka (shawl).

Speaking on the occasion, Bharti said there has been a phenomenal response to the party in the country now as people are choosing AAP's politics of development and welfare instead of caste and creed. "People have realised that if anyone is capable of delivering progress and development, it is Aam Aadmi Party alone under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal."

He said they were inviting all those who were vexed with political parties indulging in politics of religion and caste to join AAP that focuses on progress and well-being of common people.

He said Chinnam Rama Kotaiah, who is from Andhra Pradesh, and has been a member of the BJP, is leaving that party to join AAP's movement.

Rama Kotaiah contested Lok Sabha elections from the Pileru constituency on BJP ticket in 2019, and was the MLA from TDP for the Nuzvid Assembly constituency from 2009-2014. He also served as the general secretary of the trade union at HMDA for 14 years.

Bharti said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia recently officiated him as a member and now he is felicitating him with the AAP cap and patka (shawl) taking into the AAP family.

"I strongly believe that with his addition, we will strengthen AAP's movement even further in Andhra Pradesh." The AAP leader said Attili Raju, who left Jana Sena for AAP, had been the convenor of social justice wing of the party in East Godavari district since 2018.

Before that, he contested the Assembly elections from Lok Satta Party from the Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency.

"Today, two eminent leaders have joined the Aam Aadmi Party movement and brought along with them a strong team of workers and volunteers. Together, we will work towards the all-round development in the state of Andhra Pradesh," Somnath Bharti said.