Two more gates of AP secretariat and assembly were shut down for security issues

It seems that key changes have taken place in the current capital Amaravati with authorities have closed two more gates in the secretariat and assembly. And officials are building a wall next to Secretariat Gate 1 and Assembly Gate 2. However, when questioned, authorities said that the gates were closed for security reasons. In addition, permanent walls were recently erected across a few other gates in the Assembly and Secretariat.

Officers erected walls between Assembly Gate 5, and north and south gates of the Secretariat. Officials, who had earlier changed the route of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu have closed those gates permanently.

After Jagan came to power, many changes took place in the government offices, secretariat and assemblies in Amaravati. Chief Minister Jagan also made some changes in his office. When Chandrababu was the Chief Minister an emblem was set up behind the seat where he was sitting. Chief Minister Jagan, however removed the gold wheel that appears behind the seat and set up Andhra Pradesh symbol at that place.

Meanwhile, the issue of decentralization of administration came to the fore after the formation of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan government has declared Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital of the state. It will set up a secretariat in Visakhapatnam after the court cases are settled. With this, the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, which has been functioning in Amaravati till now, will be shifted to Visakhapatnam thereby the security threats will be overcomed. The Assembly and the Legislative Council will continue in Amravati, which will continue to be the Legislative Capital.