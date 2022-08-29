Two more workers died and four injured in Parry Sugars Factory

Kakinada Rural: Two more factory workers died and four people injured in a major blast in Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited in Vakalapudi village in Kakinada Industrial area, Kakinada Rural on Monday.

The deceased were identified as R. Prasad and P. Subramanyam and the injured persons are being treated in a local private hospital .

The reasons for the death of the workers are not yet known. Police have already reached the factory and are making enquiries about it. Already two workers died a few days ago in the same factory. The police are not permitting the media for any information.

Details are awaited.