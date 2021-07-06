Two persons die as part of a flyover collapses

Visakhapatnam: An accident took place near Sabbavaram, killing two persons and injuring few others on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened when the works at the national highway were being carried out at Anakapalle-Anandapuram six-lane road.

It is learnt that a pillar at the flyover fell down and a part of the flyover collapsed. Following which, a parked vehicle near the flyover got crushed and some other vehicles were damaged.

As per the preliminary reports, two persons stationed in vehicles under the flyover died in the accident. Further details are awaited.