Two students selected for yoga competition

Rajamahendravaram: Two students from the City Special Municipal Corporation High School, G Abhiram Charan and Harsha Kumar, have been selected for the state-level School Games Yoga competition in the Under-19 category. This was announced by the school’s headmaster EV Satyanarayana. The students showcase their talent and qualified during the district-level selection trials held on Thursday. The school’s physical education teacher J Raj Kumar, who trained the students, congratulated them on their achievement.

The event was also attended by ward elders Vasireddy Bobby, Education Committee Chairperson Anusha, and Vice-Chairman Ramu.