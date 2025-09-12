  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two students selected for yoga competition

Two students selected for yoga competition
x

Headmaster EV Satyanarayana and PET Raj Kumar appreciating students Abhiram Charan and Harsha Kumar

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Two students from the City Special Municipal Corporation High School, G Abhiram Charan and Harsha Kumar, have been selected for...

Rajamahendravaram: Two students from the City Special Municipal Corporation High School, G Abhiram Charan and Harsha Kumar, have been selected for the state-level School Games Yoga competition in the Under-19 category. This was announced by the school’s headmaster EV Satyanarayana. The students showcase their talent and qualified during the district-level selection trials held on Thursday. The school’s physical education teacher J Raj Kumar, who trained the students, congratulated them on their achievement.

The event was also attended by ward elders Vasireddy Bobby, Education Committee Chairperson Anusha, and Vice-Chairman Ramu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick