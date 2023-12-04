Visakhapatnam: Two women drowned in a river at Kasimkota mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday morning.

The drowned women were identified as A Manga (35) and M Lakshmi (40).

Four women from Jogaraopeta village went to have a holy dip in the Sarada river on the occasion of Karthika Monday which is believed to be auspicious.

While having a bath, two of them died, the other two women were rescued by the locals.

Kasimkota police are investigating the case.