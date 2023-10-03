Live
- Now, an IT Hub in Suryapet!
- PM's messages to Raj CM & BJP leaders makes it Modi vs Gehlot contest
- Visakhapatnam: Focused plans to bring down electrical accidents
- Opposition cries foul as Delhi Police raids journalists over UAPA case
- Five caught for dacoity confess to gang-raping woman in K’taka
- PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.2% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 27th Sep’23 down 6% YoY
- SC refuses to entertain plea seeking construction of wall in the vicinity of Ram Setu
- Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu beneficiary shares touching story
- PL Technical Research: BUY CONFIPETRO - TECHNICAL PICK
- KTR reminds PM Modi of three guarantees
Just In
Two-year-old boy kidnapped in Tirupati found safe
A two-year-old boy kidnapped in Tirupati was found safe after a local woman saved the child from the kidnapper's captivity and handed over to the police in Erpedu.
The parents, who found that the boy had been kidnapped at 2 am, lodged a complaint at the Tirupati East Police Station. The kidnapped boy has been identified as Arul Murugan (2), son of Ramaswami Chandrasekhar of Varasavakkam, Chennai.
The police who retrieved the CCTV footage found that the kidnapper along with the boy went towards the Kansas Hotel at the Ambedkar statue circle near the bus stand. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
There are incidents reported where the children of ages below five in the two Telugu states. In Telangana, two boys were kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station and in Old City respectively. However, one of the boy was found under the Hi-Tech flyover from a beggar.