Two-year-old boy kidnapped in Tirupati found safe

A two-year-old boy kidnapped in Tirupati was found safe after a local woman saved the child from the kidnapper's captivity and handed over to the police in Erpedu.





The two-year-old boy allegedly Kidnapped by an unidentified person at platform 3 of Tirupati RTC bus stand on Monday night. The incident occurred at the Chennai platform in Tirupati while the victim family was returning to their hometown after Tirumala darshan.



The parents, who found that the boy had been kidnapped at 2 am, lodged a complaint at the Tirupati East Police Station. The kidnapped boy has been identified as Arul Murugan (2), son of Ramaswami Chandrasekhar of Varasavakkam, Chennai.

The police who retrieved the CCTV footage found that the kidnapper along with the boy went towards the Kansas Hotel at the Ambedkar statue circle near the bus stand. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

There are incidents reported where the children of ages below five in the two Telugu states. In Telangana, two boys were kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station and in Old City respectively. However, one of the boy was found under the Hi-Tech flyover from a beggar.



