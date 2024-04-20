Two YSR Congress Party Members Join Telugu Desam Party in Bogolu Mandal

In a surprising turn of events, Peram Raghurama Reddy and Potluri Srinu from Bogolu Mandal Jakkepalli Guduru have left the YSR Congress Party and joined the Telugu Desam Party. The announcement was made at an election campaign program organized by Bogolu Mandal TDP president Malepati Nageswara Rao in Zakkepally Guduru on Friday.

NDA alliance Kavali assembly candidate Kavya Krishnareddy was present at the event and extended an invitation to Telugu Desam Party Kandua Kappa to join the party. Kandua Kappa expressed his admiration for Kavya Krishna Reddy and stated that he was inspired to join the Telugu Desam Party after seeing her.

This development is likely to shake up the political landscape in Bogolu Mandal and could have significant implications for the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.