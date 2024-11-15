UBI celebrates 106th foundation day

Guntur: Union Bank of India Guntur regional office celebrated its 106th foundation day at V-Convention Centre, in presence of Collector S Nagalakshmi.

She congratulated all stakeholders of the bank on 106th Foundation Day and wished the bank well.

In the keynote address, bank regional head S Jawahar stressed on the importance of banks in taking forward the welfare measures of the Government and expressed gratitude to customers for their benevolent patronage. CGGB Chairman Shri Pramod Kumar Reddy also graced the occasion. Top management of the bank has launched new schemes and the launch of these schemes at Mumbai was live streamed to the gathering. The occasion became more colourful and eventful with cultural programmes rendered by staff and their family members.

Top performers of the bank under various categories were felicitated.