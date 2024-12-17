UBI donates ambulance worth Rs 20 lakh to SVMC

Tirupati: Towards enhancing rural healthcare, Union Bank of India (UBI) has donated a 12-seater ambulance vehicle worth Rs 20 lakh to SV Medical College (SVMC), Tirupati. The initiative aims to dispel cancer-related myths, provide primary treatments and make healthcare more accessible to rural communities through medical camps.

The donation ceremony took place on Monday under the supervision of Union Bank of India General Manager CVN Bhaskar Rao, who handed over the vehicle keys to SVMC in-charge Principal Dr Venkateswarlu. Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Rao expressed satisfaction in supporting SV Medical College’s mission to provide primary cancer treatments and assist underserved communities.

Zonal Head G Ramprasad reiterated the bank’s commitment to aiding the healthcare needs of underprivileged patients. He emphasized that the bank will continue supporting such social service initiatives in the future. Dr Venkateswarlu highlighted that donations like these play a pivotal role in SV Medical College’s ability to deliver quality healthcare to rural patients. Union Bank SVMC branch manager Swathi, Vice Principals Dr DSN Murthy and Dr Sunitha, SVMC PRO Veera Kiran and others were present.