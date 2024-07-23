UBI organises Retail Expo

Eluru: Eluru Region of Union Bank of India organised a Retail Expo at Tadepalligudem on Monday. Bank regional head N Srinivas, after inaugurating the expo, said that their 64 branches have done a retail business of Rs 325 crore so far.

This year, a growth rate of 20 per cent was set as a target. Under the solar rooftop scheme, a loan facility with subsidy of Rs 78,000 at 7 per cent interest rate is available up to 3 kw, he explained.

RLP head B Hanumantha Rao, chief managers of Tadepalligudem branches P Mallik, Srinivas, local branch managers and customers were present.