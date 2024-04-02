Udayagiri NDA candidate Kakarla Suresh assures of positive change if voted to power

Udayagiri Telugu Desam Janasena BJP joint MLA candidate Kakarla Suresh expressed his confidence in bringing a positive change to the state if elected, stating that the current administration has regressed to a "stone age" under Jaganmohan Reddy's rule. He announced plans to work alongside former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to transition the state into a "golden era" under a Telugu Desam Janasena BJP joint government.

During a press conference held at the Telugu Desam Party office in Vinjamuru mandal, Suresh acknowledged the success of a recent public rally led by Naidu, which gathered 40,000 supporters. He thanked all those who contributed to the event and highlighted Naidu's promises of development in the region, including job opportunities, improved infrastructure, and tourism initiatives.

Naidu, in a recent address, pledged to serve as a "driver" for the state and emphasized the need for a collaborative effort to bring about positive change. BJP constituency in-charge Kadiri Ranga Rao and Jana Sena Rayalaseema District Incharge Kotte Venkateshwarlu also expressed their support for the NDA government and the Telugu Desam Janasena BJP joint candidates in the upcoming elections.

The sentiment among supporters is strong, with calls for a victory for the Telugu Desam flag to be raised at the Udayagiri fort. As the elections draw near, the focus remains on achieving success for the NDA government and securing a brighter future for the state under the leadership of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.