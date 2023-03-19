Ugadi Mahotsavams to start in Srisailam today

Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, S Lavanna said that the five days of Ugadi Mahotsavams will start from Sunday. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the EO said that all arrangements have been made to meet the requirements of the devotees, who come from faraway places. He said that large number of people from Karnataka, Maharashtra Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will throng Srisailam temple to witness the events. The flow of devotees will continue as the main festival be celebrated on March 22. The EO briefed on the various sevas and Alankarams to be organised to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi during the five days of Mahotsavams. He said on the first day March 19, Brungi Vahana Seva to Swami Amma varu will be held at 7.00 pm and Amma varu would be decorated in Maha Lakshmi Alankaram.





Similarly, on the second day on March 20, Kailasa Vahana seva and Maha Durga Alankaram, on the third day March 21, Prabotsavam at 5.30 pm, Nandi Vahana seva at 7.00 pm and at 10.00 pm Veerachara Vinyasalu and Agni Gundam pravesam would be held and Amma varu would be decorated in Maha Saraswathi Alankaram, said the EO.On the fourth day on March 22 morning, Ugadi Panchanga sravanam and Rathotsavam will be held in the evening and Amma varu would be decorated as Rama Vani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari Alankaram. On the final day on March 23, Aswa Vahana Seva to Swami Amma varu would be organised at 7.00 pm and Amma varu would be decorated as Sri Bhramarambika Devi Nija Alankaram, the EO said.





The EO further said that during the five days of Mahotsavams various pujas would be performed from early morning to late night.



