Ugadi Mahotsavams to start in Srisailam today
Devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh to throng the temple to witness the events
Similarly, on the second day on March 20, Kailasa Vahana seva and Maha Durga Alankaram, on the third day March 21, Prabotsavam at 5.30 pm, Nandi Vahana seva at 7.00 pm and at 10.00 pm Veerachara Vinyasalu and Agni Gundam pravesam would be held and Amma varu would be decorated in Maha Saraswathi Alankaram, said the EO.On the fourth day on March 22 morning, Ugadi Panchanga sravanam and Rathotsavam will be held in the evening and Amma varu would be decorated as Rama Vani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari Alankaram. On the final day on March 23, Aswa Vahana Seva to Swami Amma varu would be organised at 7.00 pm and Amma varu would be decorated as Sri Bhramarambika Devi Nija Alankaram, the EO said.
The EO further said that during the five days of Mahotsavams various pujas would be performed from early morning to late night.