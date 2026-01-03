Six major changes in Bengaluru’s new garbage tender document

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has introduced several significant changes in its new 33-package garbage collection and disposal tender, with the aim of improving efficiency and accountability in the city’s waste management system. Under the revised framework, contractors will face stringent penalties for lapses, signalling a tougher stance on garbage management.

According to senior BSWML officials, the new tender has been designed to ensure better monitoring and to fix responsibility on contractors for maintaining cleanliness across the city. The focus is on addressing long-standing issues related to waste collection, transportation and disposal through stricter rules and enforcement.

As per the new conditions, contractors will be penalised ₹5,000 for failing to clear waste from markets, parks and for improper handling of construction debris.

In a key change, contractors will now be directly responsible for removing construction waste weighing less than 300 kg, which was earlier a grey area in enforcement. The tender also targets persistent garbage dumping points. If any garbage heap or “black spot” is found even after three months of the contractor commencing work, a penalty of ₹100 will be imposed for each such location.

Attendance and workforce discipline have also been brought under scrutiny. If more than 10 per cent of workers are absent during working hours, a fine of ₹500 will be imposed for each absent worker. In cases where auto-tipper drivers or waste collectors are found under the influence of alcohol or drugs during duty hours, or if unauthorised persons are engaged in work, a heavy penalty of ₹10,000 will be levied for each instance.

A major financial safeguard has been introduced to enforce compliance. Under the new system, contractors will receive only 80 per cent of their total monthly service charges. The remaining 20 per cent will be withheld by BSWML and adjusted against any penalties imposed during the month. If the penalty amount exceeds the withheld sum, the balance will be recovered from the contractor’s subsequent bills.

Failure to collect garbage from households, neglecting roadside garbage bins, or not lifting waste handed over by sanitation workers will be treated as serious violations. Officials said penalties will be imposed after verification through GPS data, attendance records and public complaints.

BSWML officials expressed confidence that the new tender conditions would strengthen oversight, improve service quality and significantly reduce garbage-related issues across Bengaluru.