Alumni reunion celebrates nearly three decades of global graduates

Bengaluru: Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore welcomed alumni from across the globe back to its Yelahanka campus recently, for a vibrant Alumni Reunion that brought together graduates from the Class of 1998 through the Class of 2025. The gathering marked a meaningful celebration of the school’s enduring legacy and the diverse pathways its alumni continue to forge around the world.

The reunion saw former students reconnect with classmates, teachers, and mentors, reflecting on shared memories while celebrating the school’s continued growth and impact. As Bangalore’s first school to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), CIS has long been committed to nurturing globally minded, socially responsible learners - a commitment clearly reflected in the accomplishments of its alumni community.

A highlight of the event was meeting alumni who are applying their education to make a tangible difference both locally and globally. Among them was a CIS graduate who, after completing his university education overseas, has returned to India and is now actively engaged in the AI and startup ecosystem. Working at the intersection of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the alumnus represents a new generation of leaders shaping India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“I currently work as a technical consultant at Whatfix, leading complex digital adoption initiatives for large enterprises in the US, while based in Bangalore. I also invest in startups within the EdTech, Finance and AI space. It was a wave of wonderful nostalgia to return to CIS, and to see how much our school had grown, while maintaining its soul! It was incredible to see all the familiar faces, walk those paved pathways and feel like a teenager again in the presence of our teachers. CIS is special, and I would love to continue visiting and giving back to our community in the future,” said Vignesh, from the Class of 2016.

Another inspiring alumnus who attended the reunion was a CIS graduate who completed her medical education and clinical training in the United States and has since returned to India to establish a rural health clinic. Focused on providing accessible healthcare services to both adults and children, her work addresses critical gaps in community health and reflects a deep commitment to service and social impact.

Speaking about the event, school leadership shared pride in the alumni community and its contributions across fields and continents. “Seeing our graduates return - not only to reconnect, but to share how they are giving back to society - is a powerful reminder of the values we strive to instill at CIS,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director.

“Our alumni embody the spirit of global citizenship and purposeful leadership.”