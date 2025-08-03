ULBs told to intensify revenue generation

Vijayawada: Urban local bodies (ULBs) must focus on bridging infrastructure gaps not covered under Central or external funding schemes and improve their financial self-reliance, said S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development. He stressed that ULBs should independently allocate funds to address local needs instead of relying solely on schemes like AMRUT, UIDF, or AIIB.

Suresh Kumar made these remarks during a state-level video conference on Saturday, where he conducted a comprehensive review with all municipal commissioners. The meeting focused on enhancing financial discipline and revenue sustainability in ULBs. He underlined the importance of boosting statutory collections such as property tax and vacant land tax, and encouraged ULBs to adopt innovative funding models like Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to reduce reliance on government grants.

As part of this effort, commissioner and director of municipal administration Dr P Sampath Kumar presented a detailed financial health report of each ULB for 2024–25, mapping their revenue potential, expenditure patterns, and fiscal goals.

Dr Sampath Kumar urged ULBs to critically assess their budgetary performance, identify inefficiencies, and reorient their spending towards core services—especially sanitation. He said priorities should include solid waste management, scientific disposal, door-to-door garbage collection, and clean public spaces. Improving these areas, he noted, would enhance urban livability, public health, and environmental quality.

He also advised municipal bodies to strengthen financial planning, control costs, and optimize resources to ensure long-term sustainability.