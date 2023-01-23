Uncertainty over contract lecturers in Jr colleges

Tirupati: The contract lecturers working in government junior colleges are in a state of uncertainty now as their contract period is due to expire on January 31. As of now, they were busy completing the syllabi as the practical examinations are to be held in February followed by the theory examinations in March.

It was learnt that in several colleges, the syllabus for different courses is yet to complete and if the services of contract faculty are stopped it will be a huge problem for the students. The services of contract lecturers become crucial in junior colleges in the absence of regular faculty. Several colleges have been running only contract faculty without having even a single regular faculty.

There are about 3,800 contract faculty working in junior colleges across the state while the number is more than 500 against 130 odd regular faculty in the erstwhile Chittoor district. In the newly formed Tirupati district, around 200 contract faculty are there. As there was no recruitment of regular faculty for the last several years, the reliance on the contract faculty has been increasing year after year.

Though the government has earlier issued a GO stating that they will be appointed for a period of 12 months, the renewal orders were given in 2022 only for 10 months. If the services are not extended for another two months, conducting practical and theory examinations will become an uphill task for the officials.

Though the contract faculty have been expressing confidence that the government will issue necessary orders soon extending their services for the next couple of months, still there is uncertainty in their minds. Exuding confidence about their continuation, they were saying that if they get orders soon, they can pleasantly focus on the syllabus and further works as the examinations are fast approaching.

Speaking to The Hans India, secretary of Tirupati District Contract Lecturers Association J Srinivasulu Reddy said that they had submitted a representation to the government seeking necessary orders for their continuation and the response was favourable. The uncertainty may end in the next few days, he felt.