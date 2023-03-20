Undavalli: Flex displayed by farmers causes commotion

Undavalli(Guntur district): The farmers of Undavalli village have displayed a flex on Karakatta road, which leads to Assembly and Secretariat, at Velagapudi, condemning the unilateral decision of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to take over farmers' lands without giving compensation. They said it was nothing but taking away their rights on their land.

The flex condemned the CRDA move in unequivocal terms on its decision. The flex was prominently displayed on the side of Karakatta on the way to the State Assembly.

Earlier, the CRDA issued notices to farmers stating that they are taking over lands of farmers for widening Karakatta road irrespective of the compensation.

The farmers criticised that how the CRDA could take their lands without paying compensation. They informed that VRO Rani has been making phone calls to them, enquiring about their caste and financial status.

The farmers said that they are not against widening of Karakatta road, provided they are paid sufficient compensation.

They alleged that the government has been harassing them in numerous ways for the last nine years. They ruled out handing over their land for the road without getting compensation from the government.