Under trial prisoners escaped from Kurnool district jail

Kurnool: A under trail prisoner has escaped from the district jail after jumping off the compound wall. According to information, one Nani is an accused in a murder case that occurred on 16 last month. He has been sent to district jail located in Panchalingala village.

On Sunday morning the jail authorities have let the prisoners out of their barracks for a while. Nani taking the advantage has escaped from the jail after jumping off the compound wall. The police at once became alert and were intensively searching the absconding accused. More information is yet to know.