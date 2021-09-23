Unease in YSRCP over Margani-Jakkampudi spat

Amaravati: Observers see caste angle in the war of words between Rajamahendravaram MP and Rajanagaram MLA

While Bharat is the son of prominent BC activist Margani Nageswara Rao, Raja is chairman of Kapu corporation

The row is a warning sign to the YSRCP leadership as the attempts of the party in-charge Subba Reddy for a patch-up are failing to yield any results so farPolitics in the Godavari district are once again getting into a churn. This time around too, it is more due to the "differences of opinion" between the Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and East Godavari MLAs of the ruling YSRCP.

The war of words between the MP and the Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja is getting more and more acerbic. it is assuming bigger proportions now with charges and counter charges of the two leaders.

The young MP, a film actor-turned-politician too has a political background with his father, Margani Nageswara Rao's political career. Nageswara Rao's role in the BC movement in the district is well known and he was heading the BC JAC too in the past. He later joined Praja Rajyam Party of Chiranjeevi along with his son. He quit Praja Rajyam when he was denied Rajamahendravaram MP ticket.

Bharat was picked up by the YSRCP over other BC leaders as Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred a youthful face.

Similarly, Jakkampudi Raja too comes from a political family with his father, Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao, being not only a Kapu leader but also a three-term MLA from Kadiyam and also a former minister in the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's Cabinet.

Rajamahendravaram parliament seat has four Assembly segments in East Godavari and three in the West Godavari district under it.

Traditionally, there has always been a rivalry for 'control' over Rajamahendravaram city in the East Godavari politics. However, the differences never peaked to the current level, senior politicians say.

The skirmish between the MP and the MLA (Raja, who is also the Kapu Corporation chairman now), is more a result of the turf war. It is increasing by the day as both are getting into the nitty gritty of the day to day politics. Some observers attribute it to caste overtones too.

However, the spark that lit up the present confrontation has been the physical attack of a lecturer in Rajanagaram recently.

The MP used the occasion to visit the victim and assure him of his support against the local MLA's 'goons' which led to scaling up of the wordy duel.

Raja has now gone a step ahead and threatened to expose the "illegal honeymoon of the MP with the TDP leadership". The MLA addressed the media and said the MP was working against the government in tandem with the local TDP leadership.

The MP retorted and asked the MLA to prove his allegations.

The tussle should come as a warning sign to the YSRCP leadership as the attempts of the party in-charge, Y V Subba Reddy, for a truce between the two have failed.

Jagan would do well to quell the unrest in the party unit at the earliest keeping in view the fall out of a similar clash between yet another MP of his party, K Raghurama Krishna Raju and the MLAs. For close observers, the two developments are much of a muchness.

The differences between Bharat and Raja would surely be impacting the mayoral elections to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation which are round the corner.