Sting credits The Beatles for inspiring a generation of songwriters

Legendary singer-songwriter Sting has once again acknowledged the enduring influence of The Beatles, calling the iconic band the true torchbearers who empowered an entire generation of musicians to write their own songs. The former Police frontman believes that the Fab Four’s groundbreaking compositions opened the “floodgates” for aspiring songwriters, particularly in Britain, at a time when original pop songwriting was still rare.

Sting’s reflections come in the wake of his longtime touring guitarist Dominic Miller releasing a unique classical guitar collection titled The Beatles Arranged by Dominic Miller – Guitar Solo Songbook. The book features 14 timeless tracks by The Beatles, reimagined for solo classical guitar. Miller revealed that discussions about The Beatles often come up in conversations with Sting, who is now 74, and both musicians share deep admiration for the band’s lasting legacy.

In an interview with music producer Rick Beato on YouTube, Miller explained how Sting views The Beatles’ role in shaping modern songwriting. “As Sting has often said, the Beatles, by writing those songs and coming up with those compositions, gave everyone else permission to try,” Miller said. “If these guys from Liverpool could do it, then anyone could. That mindset changed everything and encouraged a wave of songwriters to emerge.”

Miller also spoke about a striking realization he had while arranging the songbook: the remarkable resilience of The Beatles’ music. He compared their work to that of classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach, noting that even when played imperfectly, the beauty of the composition still shines through.

“Whether it’s Bach or The Beatles, you can play it badly and it still sounds beautiful,” Miller observed. “If someone plays ‘Michelle’ or ‘Yesterday’ without perfection, the magic is still there. That harmony is indestructible.”

According to Miller, this timeless quality is what places The Beatles among the greatest composers of all time—artists whose music transcends technique and continues to resonate across generations.